Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Confluent has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $69,022.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,533.60. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,197,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,130.12. This trade represents a 74.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 541,869 shares of company stock worth $12,524,441. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Confluent by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 373,682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

