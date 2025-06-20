Contrasting AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEye and Atmus Filtration Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $246,000.00 66.92 -$35.46 million ($3.56) -0.24 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.67 billion 1.74 $185.60 million $2.21 15.90

Analyst Ratings

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmus Filtration Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AEye and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $42.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than AEye.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -13,519.11% -180.69% -97.05% Atmus Filtration Technologies 11.14% 94.85% 17.58%

Risk & Volatility

AEye has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats AEye on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye



AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market. The company was formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in August 2021. AEye, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

