Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $59.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $541,546.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,442.40. This trade represents a 71.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $538,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,895. This represents a 33.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,666 shares of company stock worth $8,770,352. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 1,491.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

