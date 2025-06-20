CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 969.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.