Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at TD Cowen

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

CRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $86.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,802,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,677.81. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,809,177.50. The trade was a 21.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 954,594 shares of company stock valued at $57,998,380. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 233.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,985 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $348,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

