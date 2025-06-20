Critical Analysis: ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS (ESP) and Its Peers

Dividends

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic Components & Accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 48.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS $45.97 million N/A 15.28 ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Competitors $1.94 billion $170.34 million -13.81

Profitability

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS N/A N/A N/A ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Competitors -1.26% 6.30% 1.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of shares of all “Electronic Components & Accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of shares of all “Electronic Components & Accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS rivals beat ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services comprising design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. In addition, the company produces individual components, such as inductors, printed circuit boards, wires, and tests items. It serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

