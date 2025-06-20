Critical Comparison: Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) vs. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI -46.34% 35.36% 13.09% PTC 18.77% 15.35% 7.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of PTC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 0 7 0 3.00 PTC 1 5 7 0 2.46

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cellebrite DI and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus target price of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 43.77%. PTC has a consensus target price of $188.69, indicating a potential upside of 13.28%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than PTC.

Volatility & Risk

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellebrite DI and PTC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $401.20 million 9.31 -$283.01 million ($0.96) -16.25 PTC $2.30 billion 8.69 $376.33 million $3.64 45.76

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Cellebrite DI. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats PTC on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft. It provides Inseyets, a digital forensics software that collects and reviews digital evidence from various digital sources when conducting legally sanctioned investigations. The company's digital forensics software also offers data extraction, decoding capabilities, workflows, and automation capabilities. In addition, it provides Cellebrite Pathfinder, which reduces the time spent manually reviewing digital evidence by automating data analysis and visualization; Smart Search, an open source intelligence tool that automates the collection and review of publicly available online data; and Guardian, a case and evidence management solution. Further, the company offers digital forensic software for enterprises and service providers, including Inseyets for Enterprise, Endpoint Inspector, and Mobile Now; and professional services, such as training and certification services, and other services. It serves federal and state and local agencies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

