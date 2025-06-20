Critical Comparison: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust and Park Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 6 6 0 2.50 Park Hotels & Resorts 1 7 2 0 2.10

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $55.91, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 88.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 169.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Park Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Park Hotels & Resorts”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $669.64 million 9.71 $287.55 million $2.02 24.30 Park Hotels & Resorts $2.60 billion 0.78 $212.00 million $0.59 17.29

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Park Hotels & Resorts. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 39.04% 9.82% 5.06% Park Hotels & Resorts 4.90% 2.65% 1.05%

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

