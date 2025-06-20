Critical Contrast: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) versus Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and Origin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 1 2 3 0 2.33 Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Origin Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $1.39 billion 2.17 $285.98 million $3.96 10.85 Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 3.07 $87.71 million $3.21 10.80

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 20.55% 10.23% 1.25% Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97%

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Origin Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.