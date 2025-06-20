CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

