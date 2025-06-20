Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $499,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 38,220.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $187,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.25.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

