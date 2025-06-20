D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EON Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR)

EON Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 284.39% from the company’s current price.

EON Resources Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of EON Resources stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. EON Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EON Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EON Resources stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About EON Resources

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres.

