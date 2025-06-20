Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 637,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 805.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
Dai-ichi Life stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.62.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
