Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 637,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 805.0 days.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Dai-ichi Life stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.