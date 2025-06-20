Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $230.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.58. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 50.68%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $4,271,642.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,249,066.84. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $18,906,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.