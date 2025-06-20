David A. Duffield Sells 15,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.33, for a total transaction of $3,679,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,900. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of WDAY opened at $236.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

