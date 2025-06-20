David A. Duffield Sells 71,240 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.31, for a total transaction of $17,404,644.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,163,197.07. This trade represents a 40.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Workday by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

