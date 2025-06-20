David Fineberg Sells 655 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg sold 655 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.45), for a total value of £1,676.80 ($2,258.01).

On Tuesday, June 17th, David Fineberg sold 35,235 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.43), for a total transaction of £89,849.25 ($120,992.80).

On Thursday, June 5th, David Fineberg bought 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £300.08 ($404.09).

On Tuesday, May 6th, David Fineberg purchased 118 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($405.20).

CMCX stock opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.33) on Friday. CMC Markets Plc has a one year low of GBX 183.40 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 349 ($4.70). The firm has a market cap of £687.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18.

CMC Markets ( LON:CMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a GBX 17.60 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.10. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

