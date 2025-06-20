Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cameco

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Monday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCO. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.93.

Cameco Stock Down 1.2%

Cameco stock opened at C$94.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.64.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

