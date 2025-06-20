Desjardins Has Bearish Estimate for Cameco FY2027 Earnings

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued on Monday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Cameco Trading Up 0.6%

Cameco stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. Cameco has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $4,647,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cameco by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.