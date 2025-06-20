DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,445.60. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,724 shares of company stock worth $2,157,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $117.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

