DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells $9,765,093.24 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total value of $9,765,093.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,868,519.50. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $220.58 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.73 and a 200-day moving average of $188.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.47 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

