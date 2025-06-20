Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Receives $254.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $255.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 486.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day moving average of $233.49. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

