Entertainment Stocks To Research – June 17th

Get alerts:

Walt Disney, Alibaba Group, and Arista Networks are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, producing, or distributing entertainment content—such as film and television studios, streaming services, music labels, video game developers, and live-event promoters. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the financial performance of the entertainment industry. Their value typically hinges on factors like consumer demand for new content, box-office and subscription revenues, advertising sales, and shifts in technology or distribution models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,900,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $275.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Featured Stories