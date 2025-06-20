Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Position Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinor ASA

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.