Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $131.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Lennar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

