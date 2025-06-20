Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 14,319 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7,740.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,829,000 after acquiring an additional 150,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,300,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,351,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.