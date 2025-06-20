Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,611.24. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,392 shares of company stock valued at $437,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. BellRing Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. DA Davidson raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

