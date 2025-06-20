Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $336,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,987,000 after acquiring an additional 905,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Shares of IQV opened at $154.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $176.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

