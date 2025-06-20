Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REX. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in REX American Resources by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. REX American Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 26th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

