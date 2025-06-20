Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,958,000 after acquiring an additional 46,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN opened at $22.59 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYN

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.