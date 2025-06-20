Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Up 26.0% in May

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $162.46 on Friday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.17. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

