Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $13,008,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $113.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

