Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 24,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 19,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.23.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

