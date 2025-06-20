Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.98. 23,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 28,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

