Financial Review: Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) versus Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) and Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Safe & Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Interface shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Safe & Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Interface shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safe & Green and Interface’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe & Green -370.03% N/A -75.56% Interface 6.48% 17.73% 7.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe & Green 0 0 0 0 0.00 Interface 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safe & Green and Interface, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Interface has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.48%. Given Interface’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interface is more favorable than Safe & Green.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe & Green and Interface”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe & Green $4.98 million 1.67 -$16.98 million N/A N/A Interface $1.32 billion 0.89 $86.95 million $1.45 13.84

Interface has higher revenue and earnings than Safe & Green.

Volatility & Risk

Safe & Green has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interface has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interface beats Safe & Green on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects. The Medical segment consists of joint venture COVID-19 laboratory operations. The Development segment focuses on real property development. The Corporate and Support segment includes general corporate expenses such as the executive office, corporate finance, accounting, audit, tax, human resources, risk management, information technology, marketing, and legal groups, corporate overhead, and other items not allocated to any of the company’s other segments. The company was founded on December 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products. It also provides carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services; and rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; as well as produces and sells an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market. In addition, the company sells a proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound under the Intersept name; sells TacTiles, a carpet tile installation system, as well as various adhesives and products; and provides turnkey project management services for global accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly through independent contractors, installers, or distributors. Interface, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

