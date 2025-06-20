Financial Survey: Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) versus Its Competitors

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chicago Atlantic BDC to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic BDC 4.83% 0.98% 0.94% Chicago Atlantic BDC Competitors 33.24% 11.37% 5.03%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic BDC $21.67 million $9.62 million 50.25 Chicago Atlantic BDC Competitors $349.74 million $148.50 million 13.46

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chicago Atlantic BDC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic BDC. Chicago Atlantic BDC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chicago Atlantic BDC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic BDC 0 2 0 0 2.00 Chicago Atlantic BDC Competitors 252 1325 1303 21 2.38

As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies have a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Chicago Atlantic BDC’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Chicago Atlantic BDC has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic BDC’s rivals have a beta of -0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Chicago Atlantic BDC pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.7% and pay out 106.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic BDC rivals beat Chicago Atlantic BDC on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc. is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc., formerly known as CHICAGO ATLNTIC, is based in NEW YORK.

