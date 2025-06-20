Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Fiverr International stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.58. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

Fiverr International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 5,825.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

