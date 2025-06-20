FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Stake Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XDEC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 710,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 309,517 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:XDEC opened at $38.01 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $193.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.41.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

