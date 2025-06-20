Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 213.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,990 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

GMAB stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

