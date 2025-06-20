GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$67.55 and last traded at C$67.76. Approximately 80,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 341,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.25%.

Insider Transactions at GFL Environmental

In related news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.33, for a total transaction of C$3,366,610.60. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

