H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) Shares Down 49.5% – Here’s What Happened

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 49.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

