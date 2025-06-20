Head to Head Analysis: Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) & Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Antibe Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $700.97 million 1.59 -$99.56 million ($2.28) -10.59 Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 0.00 -$14.54 million ($0.60) N/A

Volatility and Risk

Antibe Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacira BioSciences. Pacira BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pacira BioSciences and Antibe Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 1 4 4 0 2.33 Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $26.44, suggesting a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences -14.78% 13.78% 7.00% Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Antibe Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.