Head to Head Analysis: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Saul Centers pays out 160.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 126.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $268.85 million 3.14 $50.65 million $1.47 23.71 Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.20 billion 6.82 $295.21 million $3.49 27.39

This table compares Saul Centers and Federal Realty Investment Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Saul Centers and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 5 8 0 2.62

Saul Centers presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.53%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $112.54, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 17.09% 14.69% 2.22% Federal Realty Investment Trust 24.77% 9.97% 3.55%

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Saul Centers on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

