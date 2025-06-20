Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – June 18th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Oracle, Hims & Hers Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Salesforce, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the medical and health services sector, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device makers, hospitals, insurers, and healthcare service providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the industry’s growth potential—driven by factors like an aging population, advances in medical technology, and ongoing demand for healthcare services. As with any equity investment, their performance can be influenced by regulatory changes, research breakthroughs, and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,999,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,338,363. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.74.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,984,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,378. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $280.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.32 and a 200-day moving average of $469.08.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,634,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average is $160.82. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.60. The firm has a market cap of $590.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.83. 27,867,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,354,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,043. The stock has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,125,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $229.23 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.43 and its 200 day moving average is $299.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $393.34. 1,464,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.31 and a 200-day moving average of $490.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.68 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

