Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hecla Mining

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs purchased 20,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. The trade was a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 947,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 368,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 49,883 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,969 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 7.13%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.