Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 792 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,134 shares of company stock valued at $163,760,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $251.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average of $211.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.