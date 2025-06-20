Inscription Capital LLC Invests $82,000 in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FREY. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Trading Up 14.0%

FREY opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $206.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.94.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

