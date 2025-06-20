Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Sony in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

