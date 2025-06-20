Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.1271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

