iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

